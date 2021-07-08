Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead and his wife, Martine Moise, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple's home.Full Article
Haiti police capture two, kill four of president's assassins
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chase and Firefight Followed Haiti President’s Assassination
TomoNews US
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI — The gunmen who assassinated Haiti's president around 1 a.m on Wednesday, July 7, were initially allowed..
More coverage
Haitians in Miami shocked by assassination of Jovenel Moïse
CNA
Jovenel Moïse (L) with Justin Trudeau in Lima, April 2018. Credit: Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Peru via Flickr (CC..
-
2 Haitian Americans Arrested In Connection With Assassination
Newsy
-
Haiti assassination: Little known about suspects, questions abound for troubled nation
CBC.ca
-
Haiti faces mounting questions after assassination of president
CBC.ca
-
Pope Francis offers condolences after ‘heinous assassination’ of Haiti’s president
CNA