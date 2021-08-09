According to the complaint, Giuffre said Andrew forced her to have sexual intercourse against her will at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.Full Article
Prince Andrew sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues Prince Andrew
CBS 2 New York
Virginia Guiffre claims the British royal sexually assaulted her when she was 17.
-
Prince Andrew accused of sexual abuse, battery in lawsuit by alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre
FOXNews.com
-
Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew for sexual assault
Deutsche Welle
-
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew for alleged sexual assault when she was minor
Chicago S-T
-
Prince Andrew Is Being Sued For Sexual Abuse By Jeffrey Epstein Victim
Just Jared
Advertisement
More coverage
Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues for $500M after developing bone disease
Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues for $500M after developing bone disease
nypost
Alleged Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew for sexual abuse
The lawsuit comes almost two years to the day that Epstein died in a New York jail while he was awaiting trial on conspiracy and..
Upworthy