Rep. Ocasio-Cortez could be seen weeping on the floor of Congress Thursday after casting her vote. She was one of 11 representatives who did not vote to support the $1 billion in Iron Dome funding.Full Article
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains tearful vote on Iron Dome
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Glenn Greenwald Slams AOC’s Apparent Hypocrisy in Voting ‘Present’ on Iron Dome Funding, Points Out She Previously Railed Against Members Who Vote Present
Mediaite
In a video posted on Twitter, Greenwald asked how Ocasio-Cortez can “reconcile her condemnation of a ‘present’ vote when it..
-
AOC apologizes for 'present' vote on Israel's Iron Dome, explains her tears
FOXNews.com
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Apologizes for Vote on Iron Dome Funding
NYTimes.com
-
Ocasio-Cortez Explains Her Tears, Vote On Iron Dome Funding
Daily Caller
-
AOC dragged for 'bad theater' after crying over Iron Dome vote
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Ocasio-Cortez Cries on House Floor After Withdrawing Her Vote Against Funding Israel’s Iron Dome Defense System
Mediaite
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purportedly broke down in tears on Thursday after changing her vote on American funding for Israel's..