Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with infection
Published
The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening "for a non-COVID-19 infection."Full Article
Published
The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening "for a non-COVID-19 infection."Full Article
Watch VideoFormer President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on..
Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in California with an infection that is not related to Covid-19. CNN’s Dr...