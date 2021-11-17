Jordan - King's role as Custodian of Jerusalem Holy Sites vital element for peace in region: Prince Charles

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, reaffirmed that His Majesty King Abdullah's role as Custodian of the Holy Sites in Jerusalem is a vital element in the search for peace in the region.In a speech he delivered during his visit to the Jordan Museum, in central Amman, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, on Wednesday, Prince Charles said "under the leadership of King Abdullah II, we have continued to look to Jordan not only as a friend but, as in the time of his father, as a constant voice of moderation, understanding and tolerance."In the speech, also delivered on the occasion of centenary celebration of one hundred years of friendship between the UK and Jordan, Prince Charles added "That early cooperation evolved over the years – albeit with challenges along the way – into a friendship in the truest sense, embodied by the close cooperation of our governments, institutions and armed forces; and the warm ties between our people, politicians, scientists and students."On refugees, Prince Charles lauded "how much Jordan is doing to help those who have been forced to seek refuge here from conflict in neighbouring countries." Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, and head of the mission of honour accompanying the guest, HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Jordan Museum and Chair of the National Committee of the International Council of Museums in Jordan, HRH Prince Mired bin Raad, HRH Princess Dina Mired, HRH Princess Dana Firas and UK Ambassador to Jordan, Bridget Brind.Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall toured the museum and was briefed on the its exhibits from archaeological and historical periods in Jordan, represented by the Stone Ages, the Bronze Ages, the Iron Ages, the Classical periods, the Late Classics, the Islamic periods, and modern Jordan.The guest also toured the museum's various facilities, which house a group of important artifacts that represent the creations of the human being who lived on this land.MENAFN17112021000117011021ID1103195152