Qatar - UK says six African countries to be added to COVID red-list

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) LONDON - Six African countries will be added to England's travel 'red list' after the UK Health Security Agency flagged concern over a new coronavirus variant, Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday. 'UKHSA is investigating a new variant. More data is needed but we're taking precautions now,' Javid said in a tweet. 'From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily banned, and UK travellers must quarantine.'