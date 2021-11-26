Saudi Arabia always seeks to disseminate principles of moderation and coexistence among peoples of the world, Saudi Press reports

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Nov. 26, 2021, SPA -- Saudi newspapers highlighted in their editorials today a number of issues at local, regional and international arenas. Al-Riyadh newspaper reported in its editorial that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sought, since its inception until this prosperous era being led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince, to promote the bilateral cooperation among countries and disseminate principles of moderation and coexistence among peoples of the world. The speech the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has delivered to the Group of Strategic Vision 'Russia-Islamic World' Meeting has confirmed the orientation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the countries of the Islamic world towards a constructive dialogue of civilizations that leads to greater understanding and more cooperation, the paper said. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques stressed that Saudi Arabia has supported the regional and international efforts and adopted many initiatives in this regard, most notably Makkah Document, in addition to its support for the office of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the paper added. He also stressed that Saudi Arabia is committed to supporting any future efforts aimed at serving these principles through effective dialogue that leads to positive results, the paper concluded. --SPA 10:24 LOCAL TIME 07:24 GMT 0003 MENAFN26112021000078011016ID1103254217