Qatar - Al Ansari receives Argentine football delegation

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mansoor Al Ansari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Football Association (QFA), yesterday received the delegation of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), represented by Fernando Martinez, member of the Board of Directors, and in the presence of the Argentine Ambassador to the State, H E Dr Marcelo Gilardoni. The meeting took place in the presence of the Argentine Football Association delegation, consisting of Pablo Diaz, Head of International Relations, Leandro Petersen, Head of Marketing Department, and Mr. Ale-jandro Patino, Director of Operations. Hani Talib Ballan, a member of the Executive Office of the QFA and CEO of the Qatar Stars League Management, also held a lengthy meeting that dealt with consultations on future projects and the exchange of experiences between the two sides. During the visit, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides. They talked about issues of common interest between the two federations, especially since they are linked to a cooperation agreement from 2018. Three years ago, the QFA and AFA discussed the importance of activating ways to develop football to serve the game in both Qatar and Argentina and to enhance the frameworks of cooperation between them. The two parties discussed many matters related to football that link the two sides as well as ways to support it for the benefit of all parties and in a way that enhances the opportunities for exchanging experiences between the two federations. The Argentine side suggested exchange and inter-action programs between the two parties for the year 2022 onwards through the possibility of sending a number of carefully selected young players and some referees to Argentina in a complete coexistence experience that represents total immersion in Argentine football culture. The meeting also dealt with the importance of holding more talks in the coming periods and setting more than one conception of using Argentine experiences best and ensuring great value for the next generation of Qatari football players, national teams, and referees. The visit represented a new start for relations between QFA and its Argentine counterpart and other friendly federations, within the framework of what the QFA seeks to strengthen its ties with all federations and continents Read Also Diamond League 2022: Doha to host season opener on May 13 Qatar's Cherif and Tijan reach quarter-finals Qatar ExxonMobil Open and Qatar Total Open to be played in February MENAFN26112021000063011010ID1103254213