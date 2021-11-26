Qatar - Dutch government: temporary stop on flights from Southern Africa

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) AMSTERDAM - The Dutch government said on Friday it will halt air traffic from Southern Africa starting at noon, following the detection of a new coronavirus variant there. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said in a statement the ban would apply to all countries in Southern Africa, and that travellers currently en route would be required to quarantine upon arrival at Schiphol Airport. The Dutch move follows a similar decision by Britain and a statement by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen that the EU aims to halt air travel from the region due to concerns over the possible dangers posed by the variant. Read Also Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, start to tighten borders WHO meeting on Friday to designate new variant B.1.1.529 German air force to transfer Covid patients as some hospitals overwhelmed MENAFN26112021000063011010ID1103255269