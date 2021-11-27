Turkey restricts travel from 5 African nations due to new COVID strain

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish state forced a travel restriction from five African nations after the rise of a new Covid-19 strain. Fahrettin Koca, Turkish Health Minister tweeted, –travel from Botswana, Republic of South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe to our country through all our land, air, sea, and rail border crossings will not be allowed as of tonight.– The World Health Organization has announced the new COVID variant from south of Africa a –variant of concern,– calling it Omicron. Britain has also put off flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, as well as Zimbabwe, while EU member countries have consented to make fast constraints on all travel from these nations, including Mozambique.