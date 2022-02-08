Also among the tests was the first firing since 2017 of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile, capable of striking US territories in the Pacific Ocean.Full Article
N.Korea boasts of 'shaking world' by testing missiles that can strike US
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
North Korea Tests Longest-Range Missile Since 2017
Watch VideoNorth Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took..
Newsy
News24.com | North Korea boasts of 'shaking the world' by testing missiles that can strike US
North Korea boasted that it is one of only a handful of countries in the world to field nuclear weapons and advanced missiles and..
News24