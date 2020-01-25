Global  

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles asks judge to dismiss General Motors racketeering lawsuit

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wants a judge to dismiss a lawsuit General Motors filed against the company last year claiming FCA corrupted contract talks.
Fiat Chrysler denies union bribery allegations in GM lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to...
Seattle Times

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Investors (FCAU)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Investors (FCAU)LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)---- $FCAU #classaction--The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors...
Business Wire


