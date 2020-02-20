Global  

Dow futures plunge 800 points as coronavirus cases outside China jump

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
U.S. stock futures tumbled Monday after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China revived concerns about an economic fallout from the outbreak.
News video: New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China 00:46

 BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries. Chinese authorities said the mainland had 397 new...

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus [Video]Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus

Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 366 cases of the virus on Friday, 45 fewer than the previous day, taking the total number of cases at the epicenter of the outbreak to over..

Futures dip as coronavirus cases outside China rise

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels, as the number of coronavirus cases outside China...
China not considering travel advisories for countries with rising coronavirus cases

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing was not considering issuing travel advisories for countries such as South Korea and Japan that are reporting...
twojman

Jeff Johnston RT @USATODAYmoney: The decline has revived concerns the outbreak could cause a potential economic fallout. https://t.co/2zEamKvqkf 24 seconds ago

HarrietNix

Harriet Nix Dow futures plunge 800 points on coronavirus spread https://t.co/m1DVu3Xqbt #FoxBusiness 1 minute ago

BullishTrader97

XRPumpingIron 💪🏽❌ RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Dow set to plunge more than 700 points at the open as coronavirus cases outside China surge https://t.co/UD1xvwWiIC… 3 minutes ago

newyorknewart

newyorknewart Dow futures plunge 800 points as coronavirus cases outside China jump https://t.co/9ZhzlRM13I via @usatoday 5 minutes ago

PriorConsults

George Prior “Many investors remain complacent about the far-reaching impact of #coronavirus, which is continuing to spread – an… https://t.co/zQ89MBmVhT 9 minutes ago

sheann41103502

sheann 🇺🇸 RT @gholland04: 🚨🚨🚨 Dow Futures Plunge 800 Points on Coronavirus Pandemic Fear Spreads ... ... as the Virus continues to Spread Outside Ch… 14 minutes ago

middlechildtake

kathy weiss✍🏻 Why worry? Trump says virus will be gone by spring! Dow futures plunge 800 points as coronavirus cases outside Chin… https://t.co/sYuBQPMEtC 14 minutes ago

