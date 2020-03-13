Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > WWDC 2020: Apple shifts to 'online format' during coronavirus pandemic

WWDC 2020: Apple shifts to 'online format' during coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Apple announced its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in June will shift online amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Re-Opens For Business in China

Apple Re-Opens For Business in China 01:58

 As much of the world shuts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is re-opening all of its retail stores in China - a small sign of a return to normalcy.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple shifts annual developers conference to online-only format

Apple Inc on Friday called off the in-person portion of its annual developers conference scheduled to be held in San Jose and said it would run the program...
Reuters

'Today at Apple' Sessions Suspended at All Apple Stores in U.S. and Canada Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple today announced that it is temporarily pausing its "Today at Apple" programming as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

dailyreadlist

Daily Read List Apple shifts WWDC 2020 to online, will livestream keynote and sessions #tech https://t.co/xRA9a1UFpG 8 minutes ago

mahdi

Mahdi Taghizadeh #COVID19 Update: @Apple moved its annual developers conference (#WWDC) in San Jose, California, in June entirely o… https://t.co/aTYwCOs35n 9 minutes ago

Localtechnews1

Local tech news Apple shifts WWDC 2020 to online, will livestream keynote and sessions https://t.co/YiTnTUwnEt 16 minutes ago

Bobe_bot

Bobe'bot Apple shifts WWDC 2020 to online, will livestream keynote and sessions (https://t.co/fsHfp5uz19) https://t.co/dNV0s4Hc70 17 minutes ago

sachinbahal

Sachin Bahal Apple shifts WWDC 2020 to an online-only event https://t.co/RbdGWEnx0i https://t.co/oaEFaYzpfI 30 minutes ago

RadioMS

Michael Stricker Apple shifts WWDC 2020 to online, will livestream keynote and sessions - one of the most engaging live events adopt… https://t.co/5KgKO7EnbL 34 minutes ago

RSSNewsHub

RSS News Hub Apple shifts WWDC 2020 to online, will livestream keynote and sessions https://t.co/LWazIHOvFp 35 minutes ago

Ideagoras

Ideagoras Apple shifts #WWDC 2020 to online, will livestream keynote and sessions https://t.co/QzCIBwwmCe @VentureBeat #socialisolation 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.