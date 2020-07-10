Gilead: Remdesivir Cut Risk of Death in COVID-19 Patients, More Studies Needed
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced the risk of death and significantly improved the conditions of severely ill COVID-19 patients.
Gilead Sciences said Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced the risk of death and significantly improved the conditions of severely ill COVID-19 patients. Fred Katayama reports.