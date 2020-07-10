Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gilead: Remdesivir Cut Risk of Death in COVID-19 Patients, More Studies Needed

Newsmax Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced the risk of death and significantly improved the conditions of severely ill COVID-19 patients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Gilead says remdesivir cuts death risk

Gilead says remdesivir cuts death risk 01:04

 Gilead Sciences said Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced the risk of death and significantly improved the conditions of severely ill COVID-19 patients. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gilead Study Suggests Remdesivir Reduces Mortality Rate in COVID Patients [Video]

Gilead Study Suggests Remdesivir Reduces Mortality Rate in COVID Patients

Gilead found that patients treated with remdesivir showed a 62% reduction in mortality rates.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:46Published
Coronavirus: Over 26,000 cases in India in last 24 hours for the first time | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Over 26,000 cases in India in last 24 hours for the first time | Oneindia News

India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total count to 7,93,802, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning. With 475 new..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:01Published
Blood Type May Affect Your COVID-19 Risk, Studies Suggest [Video]

Blood Type May Affect Your COVID-19 Risk, Studies Suggest

According to NBC News, recent studies indicate that people with Type A blood are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Gilead says coronavirus treatment remdesivir reduces risk of death in severe COVID-19 patients

 On Friday, Gilead Sciences said its experimental coronavirus treatment, remdesivir, reduced the risk of death in patients with severe COVID-19 infections.
FOXNews.com

Anger as US snaps up supplies of Gilead coronavirus treatment Remdesivir

 Gilead Inc ((NASDAQ:GILD) has had almost all its global supplies of potential coronavirus treatment Remdesivir acquired by the US government. The US Department...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

omdas2017

Om Das RT @omdas2017: Gilead says remdesivir coronavirus treatment reduces risk of death ⁦@CNBC⁩ ⁦@WSJ⁩ ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ ⁦@business⁩ ⁦@YahooNews⁩… 1 minute ago

RealGsPatton007

⭐️⭐️⭐️ @RealGsPatton007 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @HamiltonStrick1: Gilead says coronavirus treatment remdesivir reduces risk of death in severe COVID-19 patients https://t.co/46G6aMJpWL… 2 minutes ago

AviChowdary1703

Avinash Chowdary RT @ndtv: Remdesivir reduces risk of death in #COVID19 patients, says Gilead https://t.co/POzqtfGsm2 https://t.co/RtikQYSCCf 3 minutes ago

CtrlAltComputer

Rimauld Batron Stocks recover after selloff as Gilead says remdesivir can reduce risk of death for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/ppcdyEefIf 5 minutes ago

DevinderBJP

देवINDद्र कुमार 🇮🇳 Gilead says remdesivir reduced risk of death in patients. Remdesivir has been at the forefront of the battle agai… https://t.co/g9LzVv7K6S 5 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV Remdesivir reduces risk of death in #COVID19 patients, says Gilead https://t.co/POzqtfGsm2 https://t.co/RtikQYSCCf 7 minutes ago

Amoljd3

Amoljd RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Gilead says remdesivir coronavirus treatment reduces risk of death https://t.co/O5oR1s1F9q 9 minutes ago

Captivate

Captivate Gilead Sciences published new data today on its antiviral drug remdesivir that shows it reduced the risk of death f… https://t.co/Xm4ImJFxIR 9 minutes ago