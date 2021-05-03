Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years
The couple, who co-chair the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a global health and development charity, announced their split on Twitter.
The Microsoft co-founder announced he and Melinda were splitting up via Twitter on the 3rd of May.
Bill Gates, the co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft and his wife and partner for 27 years, Melinda Gates have decided to split...