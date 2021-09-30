Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson to move headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee
The arms manufacturer, now headquartered in Massachusetts, will relocate distribution, assembly and plastic molding operations to East Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts to gun-friendlier..
The gun manufacturer, which has been based in Springfield since before the Civil War, cited legislation pending on Beacon Hill as a..