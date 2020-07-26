Serious collision, Stover, Newton Abbot Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

At approximately 10.59hrs on Sunday 26th July 2020, Police attended a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision, involving a tractor and a silver Mercedes car, on the A382 outside STOVER SCHOOL, NEWTON ABBOT, DEVON.



The female passenger of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Next of kin have been informed. The road was closed whilst a scene examination was conducted.



Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended and are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision, either vehicle prior to the collision or anyone who may have dash camera footage, to contact police, quoting the log number 425 of 26th July 2020.



