Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid compliance checks increased to support businesses trading securely

Nottinghamshire Police Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Covid-19 compliance checks at pubs, bars, restaurants and food and drink outlets are increasing this weekend across local districts to further support business owners trading securely.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Nottinghamshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Business compliance rates in Nevada [Video]

Business compliance rates in Nevada

The division of industrial relations found 90% of 359 businesses were compliant with COVID-19 safety measures last week. 94% of restaurants were compliant.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published

Tweets about this

broxtowebc

Broxtowe Borough Council #COVID-19 compliance checks at pubs, bars, restaurants and food and drink outlets increased at the weekend across G… https://t.co/rK90EqTJn4 8 hours ago

OurNottinghamSh

OurNottinghamshire Covid compliance checks increased to support businesses trading securely https://t.co/YojiTPaceJ 1 day ago

CCNWALeics

Roy Rudham Covid compliance checks increased to support businesses trading securely | Nottinghamshire Police https://t.co/5qegASUC1T 2 days ago