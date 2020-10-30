Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police and Partners Are Encouraging West Yorkshire Residents To Enjoy Bonfire Night Safely at Home This Year

West Yorkshire Police Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
*Friday 30 October, 2020*

Police and partners are encouraging West Yorkshire residents to enjoy the upcoming Bonfire Night period safely at home this year.

As with many other organised events this year, Bonfire Night as we know it, will not be able to take place as formal events will not be held, due to the ongoing restrictions that are currently in place across West Yorkshire.

read more

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: No Massive Halloween Bash In West Hollywood This Year, City Begs Revelers To Stay Home

No Massive Halloween Bash In West Hollywood This Year, City Begs Revelers To Stay Home 02:22

 One of the biggest Halloween parties in the world will not be taking place this year because of the coronavirus, and West Hollywood city leaders are begging people to stay home. Joy Benedict reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will make law against 'Love-Jihad' after discussion with all: Haryana Minister Anil Vij [Video]

Will make law against 'Love-Jihad' after discussion with all: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij on November 02 stated that the state government will make a law against 'Love-Jihad' after discussion with the coalition partners and other states like Uttar Pradesh...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published
9-year-old shot and killed after being left home alone on Detroit's west side [Video]

9-year-old shot and killed after being left home alone on Detroit's west side

A 9-year-old girl has been shot and killed on Detroit's west side.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:09Published
No Massive Halloween Bash In West Hollywood This Year, City Urges Revelers To Stay Home [Video]

No Massive Halloween Bash In West Hollywood This Year, City Urges Revelers To Stay Home

One of the biggest Halloween parties in the world will not be taking place this year because of the coronavirus, and West Hollywood city leaders are begging people to stay home.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:41Published

Tweets about this