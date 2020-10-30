Police and Partners Are Encouraging West Yorkshire Residents To Enjoy Bonfire Night Safely at Home This Year
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
*Friday 30 October, 2020*
Police and partners are encouraging West Yorkshire residents to enjoy the upcoming Bonfire Night period safely at home this year.
As with many other organised events this year, Bonfire Night as we know it, will not be able to take place as formal events will not be held, due to the ongoing restrictions that are currently in place across West Yorkshire.
read more
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
*Friday 30 October, 2020*
Police and partners are encouraging West Yorkshire residents to enjoy the upcoming Bonfire Night period safely at home this year.
As with many other organised events this year, Bonfire Night as we know it, will not be able to take place as formal events will not be held, due to the ongoing restrictions that are currently in place across West Yorkshire.
read more
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this