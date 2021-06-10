Ongoing incident – Falmouth

Police were called at around 3:15am on Thursday 10 June following reports of a suspicious package having been located on the grounds outside of the Falmouth Hotel, Cliff Road in Falmouth.



In order to maintain public safety, the area is currently being safely evacuated as a precautionary measure.



This will impact on those staying within the Falmouth Hotel, Madeira Hotel and campervans in the area, as well as neighbouring properties.



A 100 meter cordon will be put in place and Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal [EOD] are en route to the scene.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.