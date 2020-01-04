Billionaire activist Tom Steyer weighs in on 2020 race
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Billionaire activist Tom Steyer is officially running for president. He joins a crowded field of 25 Democrats vying for the nomination. Steyer joined CBSN to discuss a wide range of issues such as his billionaire status, immigration, health care, reparations and North Korea.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hates billionaire.
Except, when they give her money.
According to Money and Markets, AOC likes to bash others for taking campaign contributions from wealthy donors.
However, she's more than happy to take their "evil" money.
Is she a hypocrite?
She took a $2,700 donation...