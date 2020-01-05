Graham gives Pelosi ultimatum, proposes Senate rule change to remove her from impeachment process
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Senator Lindsey Graham insists that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not deliver articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate in the very near future, the Senate should "take matters in our own hands."
The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders continued a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Two aides to former President George W. Bush are putting together their own theories as to why Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and it has to do with the..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:01Published
President Trump took to Twitter during the holidays to slam House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding up the impeachment process and waiting to send articles to the... CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
Kennard Varn RT @DRUDGE_REPORT: Graham gives Pelosi ultimatum, proposes Senate rule change to remove her from impeachment process https://t.co/aXhZ3LyBRb 4 seconds ago
BarneyBeagle RT @rosedixontx: HUGE: Graham gives Pelosi ultimatum, proposes Senate rule change to remove her from impeachment process
DO IT ALREADY!… 5 seconds ago
Hammer RT @JonathanTurley: Lindsey Graham just came out with a call for changing the Senate rules if Pelosi does not submit the impeachment for tr… 11 seconds ago