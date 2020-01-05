Global  

Graham gives Pelosi ultimatum, proposes Senate rule change to remove her from impeachment process

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Senator Lindsey Graham insists that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not deliver articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate in the very near future, the Senate should "take matters in our own hands."
News video: Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment

Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment 01:58

 The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders continued a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Ralph Nader: Letter To Mitch McConnell And Nancy Pelosi

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi I, together with Constitutional Law scholars Louis...
Eurasia Review

Impeachment at standstill as Pelosi withholds articles

President Trump took to Twitter during the holidays to slam House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding up the impeachment process and waiting to send articles to the...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

