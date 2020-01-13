White House's 'first snow of the year' tweet confuses Washington, DC, residents

The White House's official Twitter handle on Sunday confused residents in Washington, D.C., when it tweeted out a nighttime photograph of the world's most famous residence behind falling snowflakes with the caption: "First snow of the year!"



White House Confounds Everyone With Bizarre ‘First Snow of the Year!’ Tweet on Day DC Hits Near Record High 70F On a Sunday when temperatures reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit in the nation’s capital, the official Trump White House Twitter account perplexed nearly everyone...

