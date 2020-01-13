Global  

Trump retweets image of Pelosi, Schumer in Muslim garb next to Iranian flag

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
President Trump retweeted a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim headwear with a backdrop of the Iranian flag, in the midst of a Monday morning Twitter spree where he shared a number of posts accusing Democratic leadership of supporting the Iranian government.
News video: Trump Shares Image Showing Pelosi, Schumer In Islamic Clothing

Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week [Video]Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday,..

Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week [Video]Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an important announcement. She said she will send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week. The move came..

Trump Retweets Fake Photo Of Nancy Pelosi Wearing A Hijab In Front Of Iranian Flag With Chuck Schumer

'The corrupted Democrats trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue'
Daily Caller

Trump Shares Photoshopped Image Tying Pelosi and Schumer to Iran

In a morning barrage, he shared an image claiming the Democratic leaders support the ayatollah and retweeted other criticism aimed at the speaker.
NYTimes.com


BernardMcEldown

Bernard McEldowney RT @B52Malmet: Something is deeply, terribly wrong with this man. Why isn’t the media asking about his slurring speech, and his dangerous t… 17 seconds ago

ChestertonHank

Bellosseus RT @CBSNews: President Trump has retweeted a photoshopped image of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in front of the Iranian flag https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

kytxcbs19

KYTX CBS19 The Tweet has been called highly offensive, inflammatory and repulsive by academics, politicians and activists. https://t.co/xzFJYrCeOb 4 minutes ago

koppa63

peter kop RT @thedailybeast: Donald Trump has retweeted an image of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in Islamic garb in front of an Iranian flag https:… 9 minutes ago

LindaWa88949972

Linda Watson🌟🌟🌟 RT @keepfighting150: How can you not love our badass president ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ 🤣🤣🤣 he nailed it! Bravo 👏👏👏 I’m sure ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ Wi… 13 minutes ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston Trump retweets fake image of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in front of Iranian flag https://t.co/eujaQoIj1X #KHOU 15 minutes ago

