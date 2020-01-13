Trump retweets image of Pelosi, Schumer in Muslim garb next to Iranian flag

Bernard McEldowney RT @B52Malmet: Something is deeply, terribly wrong with this man. Why isn’t the media asking about his slurring speech, and his dangerous t… 17 seconds ago Bellosseus RT @CBSNews: President Trump has retweeted a photoshopped image of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in front of the Iranian flag https://t.co… 2 minutes ago KYTX CBS19 The Tweet has been called highly offensive, inflammatory and repulsive by academics, politicians and activists. https://t.co/xzFJYrCeOb 4 minutes ago peter kop RT @thedailybeast: Donald Trump has retweeted an image of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in Islamic garb in front of an Iranian flag https:… 9 minutes ago Linda Watson🌟🌟🌟 RT @keepfighting150: How can you not love our badass president ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ 🤣🤣🤣 he nailed it! Bravo 👏👏👏 I’m sure ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ Wi… 13 minutes ago KHOU 11 News Houston Trump retweets fake image of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in front of Iranian flag https://t.co/eujaQoIj1X #KHOU 15 minutes ago