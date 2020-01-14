Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Live updates: Pelosi prepares to name impeachment managers

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The speaker is meeting with House Democrats to plot the path forward on impeachment after weeks of delays.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next Week [Video]Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next Week

The House speaker&apos;s call to start choosing managers indicates she&apos;s close to sending the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon' [Video]Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'

Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'. The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the statements during a press conference on Thursday. No, I'm not holding [the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate Next Week

In a letter to House Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expects the House to transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the...
NPR

What's Next In Impeachment And Trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send articles of impeachment to the Senate and name the impeachment managers for the House this week.
NPR


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.