Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump administration starts returning migrants deep into Mexico to combat border crisis

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration has started returning Mexican migrants deep into the country’s interior as part of an expanding effort to deter illegal immigration and combat the ongoing crisis at the border. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Situation with Migrants at a Border in Mexico

Situation with Migrants at a Border in Mexico 03:50

 The attempts from the Trump administration have put a lot of the burden on to Mexico with dealing with Migrants trying to get into the United States

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis [Video]Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis

Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Wednesday that a briefing from Trump administration officials on the killing of an Iranian commander in Iraq was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published

As migrants are sent across the border, local shelter says rooms sit empty [Video]As migrants are sent across the border, local shelter says rooms sit empty

The "Migrant Protection Protocol" Program has started in the Tucson region, migrants to be sent to Mexico while they wait asylum

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Drop in border apprehensions continued in December

The Trump administration attributed the drop to a controversial border policies, including denying some migrants access to asylum.
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyFOXNews.com

Trump administration marks 100 miles of border wall, vows 'many more' to come

The Trump administration on Friday marked the 100th mile of wall construction along the southern border -- describing it as a “milestone achievement” and...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reg1776

Mickey Trump administration starts returning migrants deep into Mexico to combat border crisis https://t.co/yf0L4pUDtJ #FoxNews 12 seconds ago

spincity615

Spencer Mullins RT @StefWKight: Trump administration starts returning migrants deep into Mexico to combat border crisis https://t.co/QjyLiaoNb4 #FoxNews 14 seconds ago

eyesnheartopen

excellDee10 More promises kept! Trump administration starts returning migrants deep into Mexico to combat border crisis https://t.co/OKLDsBmsZg 17 seconds ago

jenay_shanks

Jenay🇺🇸🌟🌟🌟 RT @fuctmind: Operation adios. Trump administration starts returning migrants deep into Mexico to combat border crisis https://t.co/NRYc… 27 seconds ago

TheresaLiving16

Theresa RT @olebubbles: 🇺🇸Trump administration starts returning migrants deep into Mexico to combat border crisis https://t.co/ax0wV5dIGv 33 seconds ago

ivehadit71

ivehadit7 Trump administration starts returning migrants deep into Mexico to combat border crisis https://t.co/wGJG7QLsEp 34 seconds ago

liltilgerlil

liltigerlil RT @ZeroWarningShot: Thank you @realDonaldTrump Don't stop fighting for us! Trump administration starts returning migrants deep into Mexic… 38 seconds ago

howe887

Elizabeth Howe About time. Trump administration starts returning migrants deep into Mexico to combat border crisis https://t.co/lQ14270X2z 43 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.