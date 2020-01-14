Global  

House set to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

Politico Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Pelosi declined to name the Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers.
Report: House To Vote Wednesday For Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate

Report: House To Vote Wednesday For Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate 00:34

 The US House will take up a key resolution Wednesday.

President Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]President Trump's Impeachment Trial

The House of Representatives could send the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial [Video]Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a resolution to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, according...
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.comeuronewsUSATODAY.comCBS NewsEurasia ReviewWorldNews

Napolitano Hits House Dems Over Impeachment Gridlock: Framers Didn’t Consider House ‘Sitting on Articles’

As *Andrew Napolitano* slammed Senator *Lindsey Graham's* (R-SC) premature call to start President *Donald Trump's* impeachment, he also criticized House...
Mediaite


woneilattorney

William O'Neil RT @NBCNewsNow: NEW: Speaker Pelosi tells House Democratic caucus meeting that a vote on sending the impeachment articles against President… 5 seconds ago

FavataPeter

Peter Favata RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells members of her party that a vote to send the two impeachment articles again… 6 seconds ago

LeighLike1234

Leigh Nofp RT @AJENews: LIVE: US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a resolution to send articles of impeachment against President Tru… 18 seconds ago

RhiannonKWY

Karen Wagner Tired Mother📎🎭 RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: Impeachment live updates: House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles against Trump to the Senate https://t.co… 19 seconds ago

mudatron

ян литвиненко RT @NBCPolitics: NEW: Speaker Pelosi tells House Democratic caucus meeting that a vote on sending the impeachment articles against Presiden… 21 seconds ago

SETXTrumpette

TexasGal4Trump RT @12NewsNow: BREAKING | The House is expected to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the… 36 seconds ago

PaulaChertok

Paula Chertok🗽 RT @thedailybeast: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will vote on Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Se… 37 seconds ago

TheTwitmo

TheTwitmoRedemption RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate Hey Nancy, Y… 41 seconds ago

