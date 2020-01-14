Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House Democrats launch probe into Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Democratic lawmakers launched an investigation into the Trump administration's policy of requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump 01:03

 Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar sat down with Reuters to make the case that her mix of practical policy priorities, humor and blunt talk is what Democrats need to win back the White House in the November election from Republican President Donald Trump.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Pres. Trump Winning Impeachment? [Video]Is Pres. Trump Winning Impeachment?

A few weeks ago President Donald Trump was impeached. However, since then, little has happened. The government has gone on break for Christmas and New Years. Trump is assured an acquittal in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published

Trump blasts 'impeachment-light' at campaign rally [Video]Trump blasts 'impeachment-light' at campaign rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats as they unveiled articles of impeachment against him. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2668

Al 😀! House Democrats launch probe into Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.co/ODPZtGCBvw 31 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ House Democrats launch probe into Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.co/GGjI9fyafg https://t.co/N54ZzFWRwc 2 hours ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez House Democrats launch probe into Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.co/qIsohTv166 https://t.co/PFgzBvF9PD 2 hours ago

novablue18

RR RT @novablue18: House Democrats launch probe into Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.co/gfJoZESWui 3 hours ago

novablue18

RR House Democrats launch probe into Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.co/gfJoZESWui 3 hours ago

jefiner71

jefiner71 House Democrats launch probe into Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.co/bnQQiwL6eR 3 hours ago

Sasafrass452

Sasafrass452 House Democrats launch probe into Trump&#39;s &quot;Remain in Mexico&quot; policy https://t.co/YO78Y4cBQ7 via @Yahoo 3 hours ago

Mrsdaig

Mrs D RT @ImmDef: What you need to know: House Dems launch a probe into the Trump administration's controversial policy of requiring 50-60K asylu… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.