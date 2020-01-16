Global  

Parnas, in rare interview, undermines House Dems' claims that Trump team surveilled Ukraine ambassador

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on Wednesday night unequivocally undercut House Democrats' explosive new suggestion that Trump associates had the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch under surveillance, saying text messages that seemingly suggested Yovanovitch was being monitored were just the ramblings of a "drunk."
