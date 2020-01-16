Global  

GAO: Trump Broke Budget Law When He Froze Ukraine Funds

NPR Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
In a new decision, a federal watchdog says President Trump broke a budget law when he froze funds to Ukraine, a decision at the heart of the impeachment trial.
News video: White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog

White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog 03:18

 The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said on Thursday. Zachary Goelman reports.

Pelosi, citing report, says Trump admin broke law [Video]Pelosi, citing report, says Trump admin broke law

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that..

Watchdog: Trump Broke The Law On Ukraine [Video]Watchdog: Trump Broke The Law On Ukraine

A federal watchdog determined President Donald Trump’s administration broke the law after they withheld military aid to Ukraine.

Read The Report To Congress About How Trump Broke Budget Law On Ukraine

Sen. Chris Van Hollen asked a federal watchdog, the Government Accountability Office, to assess whether Trump's actions last year had broken a law on handling...
NPR

Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law

Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The LawWatch VideoA congressional watchdog report says the Trump administration violated the law when it delayed Ukraine's security assistance funds.  The report...
Newsy Also reported by •NPR•Reuters•USATODAY.com

