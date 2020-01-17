Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ken Starr, Dershowitz join Trump’s impeachment defense team

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
President Trump’s impeachment defense team will include former independent counsel Ken Starr and attorney Alan Dershowitz, Fox News confirmed Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: WBZ News Update For January 17, 2020

WBZ News Update For January 17, 2020 02:39

 Dershowitz Joins Trump Impeachment Defense Team; SUV Crashes Into Lawrence Building; Saturday Night Snow

Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team [Video]Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

The team is expected to include Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Pat Cipollone.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together [Video]Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: Dershowitz, Starr among those on Trump's impeachment defense team

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and two former independent counsels, Ken Starr and Robert Ray, will be among those defending President Donald Trump when his...
Reuters

The members of Trump's impeachment defense team

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and two former independent counsels, Ken Starr and Robert Ray, will be among those defending President Donald Trump when his...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.