Supreme Court to weigh whether states, including Washington, can punish ‘faithless’ electors

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider whether states may punish or replace “faithless” presidential electors who refuse to support the winner of their state’s popular vote, or whether the Constitution forbids dictating how such officials cast their ballots. Lower courts have split on the question, and both red and blue states urged […]
News video: US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case 01:40

 The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that presidential electors could back whichever candidate they choose no matter the popular vote of a state.

Virginia Supreme Court Upholds Weapons Ban at Capitol Square Ahead of Pro-Gun Rally [Video]Virginia Supreme Court Upholds Weapons Ban at Capitol Square Ahead of Pro-Gun Rally

A state of emergency and a temporary gun ban is now in effect at Virginia's state capitol as well as added security ahead of an expected pro-gun rally on Monday.

Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors [Video]Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors

The Supreme Court will consider a key case that could impact presidential elections.

Supreme Court will hear whether states may punish electoral college members who ignore popular vote results

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider whether states may punish or replace “faithless” presidential electors who refuse to support the winner of...
Seattle Times

'Faithless elector': Supreme Court will hear case that could change how presidents are chosen

euronews Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersJerusalem Post

