Dershowitz plays down role on Trump impeachment team

Politico Saturday, 18 January 2020
Dershowitz said he will serve in a “limited” capacity and will not be a part of the president’s tactical strategic team.
News video: Trump's Impeachment Team To Include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz

Trump's Impeachment Team To Include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz 00:38

 Here are some of the names on President Trump's impeachment team.

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team [Video]Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

The team is expected to include Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Pat Cipollone.

President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place [Video]President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place

President Donald Trump added two high-profile attorneys to his impeachment defense team, but before opening statements can start, Senators must finalize the rules; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

How Alan Dershowitz May Fit Into Trump's Impeachment Strategy

An analysis of Alan Dershowitz's role on the Trump impeachment legal team following his interview with NPR.
NPR

Factbox: Dershowitz, Starr among those on Trump's impeachment defense team

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and two former independent counsels, Ken Starr and Robert Ray, will be among those defending President Donald Trump when his...
Reuters

lisa2keller

lisa keller RT @AriMelber: "Dershowitz plays down role on Trump impeachment team" @politico: https://t.co/4rS36ZcQ1U 3 minutes ago

AriMelber

Ari Melber "Dershowitz plays down role on Trump impeachment team" @politico: https://t.co/4rS36ZcQ1U 16 minutes ago

ChiNewsBench

Chicago News Bench™ Dershowitz plays down role on Trump impeachment team https://t.co/GVwrjG4NdO via @politico 17 minutes ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Dershowitz plays down role on Trump impeachment team - https://t.co/WHtvcNoS9P https://t.co/OaK6oyUvvX 38 minutes ago

simon_cousins

Simon ©ousins 🧢 Weasel "Dershowitz plays down role on Trump impeachment team" https://t.co/X5pEzGD4ui 1 hour ago

BalueCat

🌊😺CatBalue😺🌊 Dershowitz plays down role on Trump impeachment team https://t.co/fBbMErW6mp via @politico 1 hour ago

