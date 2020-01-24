Sekulow accuses Schiff of taking Hamilton quote out of context in Trump impeachment trial
Friday, 24 January 2020 () One of the lawyers on President Trump's impeachment trial defense team, Jay Sekulow, charged that Democratic members of Congress were taking a quote from Alexander Hamilton out of context as they tried to lay out the standard for removing a president from office.
The Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed along lines favorable to President Donald Trump. Chris Dignam has more.