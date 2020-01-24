Global  

Sekulow accuses Schiff of taking Hamilton quote out of context in Trump impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
One of the lawyers on President Trump's impeachment trial defense team, Jay Sekulow, charged that Democratic members of Congress were taking a quote from Alexander Hamilton out of context as they tried to lay out the standard for removing a president from office.
News video: Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial

Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial 03:17

 The Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed along lines favorable to President Donald Trump. Chris Dignam has more.

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer [Video]'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager..

Rep. Adam Schiff Invokes Alexander Hamilton as Opening Arguments at Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begin


TIME

Schiff on impeachment: Not calling witnesses 'deprives public of fair trial'

Rep. Adam Schiff, the leader House manager in President Trump’s impeachment trial, said Sunday that the president’s defense team’s main strategy is to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters

