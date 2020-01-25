Global  

Bernie Sanders calls into his own Iowa rally on the way back from impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called into his own campaign rally in Iowa City Friday night, after the Senate's impeachment trial schedule interfered with his ability to be there in person,
News video: Impeachment Trial Keeps Candidates In D.C. Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

Impeachment Trial Keeps Candidates In D.C. Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses 01:37

 Sens. Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were in Washington D.C. Tuesday for the start of the Senate trial.

