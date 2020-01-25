Video appears to show President Trump demanding former ambassador to Ukraine be fired
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () "Newly released video appears to show President Trump demanding the former ambassador to Ukraine be fired. The video was released by the attorney of Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Parnas has previously claimed Mr. Trump personally directed an effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of his political rivals. Wieja Jiang reports.
Buckingham Palace denied that Prince Charles intentionally snubbed Vice President Mike Pence. According to Business Insider, there is a video showing Charles not shaking Pence’s hand. The clip of him..
As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...