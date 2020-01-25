Global  

Video appears to show President Trump demanding former ambassador to Ukraine be fired

CBS News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
"Newly released video appears to show President Trump demanding the former ambassador to Ukraine be fired. The video was released by the attorney of Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Parnas has previously claimed Mr. Trump personally directed an effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of his political rivals. Wieja Jiang reports.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial

President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial 02:04

 Saturday will see attorneys for President Trump deliver their opening statements in the Senate impeachment trial.

