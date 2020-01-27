Global  

Senate Dems use Bolton book revelations to bolster case for impeachment witnesses

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Senate Democrats on Sunday used a report on the draft of ex-national security adviser John Bolton’s new book to make their final pitch to "swing vote" Republicans who will decide on whether or not President Trump's Senate impeachment trial will include witnesses.
News video: 'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer

'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer 02:22

 Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said Trump's lawyers "don't contest the basic architecture of this scheme."

Recent related news from verified sources

Senate Dems Reportedly Considering Hunter Biden-John Bolton Trade for Impeachment Witnesses

A new report suggested Senate Democrats are debating whether they will allow Republicans to call on *Hunter Biden* to testify in President *Donald Trump's*...
Mediaite

Bolton book's bombshell: Trump linked Ukraine aid to the quid pro quo

If they ask, what he'll tell If Senate Republicans and Donald Trump's lawyers still want to resist the Democrats' demand to bring in John Bolton as a witness in...
Newsday

