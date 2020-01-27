Global  

Hunter Biden agrees to pay monthly child support, ending standoff over contempt

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Hunter Biden has agreed to pay monthly child support retroactive to November 2018, ending a standoff that began days ago when the judge in his Arkansas paternity case ordered him to appear in person for a hearing to explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Hunter Biden Ordred To Court [Video]Hunter Biden Ordred To Court

A judge ordered Hunter Biden to appear in an Arkansas court. A judge will decide if Hunter should be held in contempt. Hunter refused to disclose financial information to a the mother of one of his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Hunter Biden declared the father of illegitimate child [Video]Hunter Biden declared the father of illegitimate child

A judge ruled Hunter Biden is the &quot;biological and legal father&quot; of a child had with an Arkansas woman.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

