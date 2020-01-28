Global  

President Trump Unveils Mideast Peace Plan

cbs4.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
President Trump announced the basics of a proposal for Middle East peace alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. The plan is merely a "suggestion," in the words of the president, who did not say on Monday whether there has been any coordination with Palestinians.
News video: Trump's Mideast peace plan: is it really the 'plan of the century'?

Trump's Mideast peace plan: is it really the 'plan of the century'? 03:18

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan [Video]Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published


AP Top Stories January 27 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday January 28th: President Trump to unveil Mideast peace plan; Republicans say impeachment trial could sink Joe Biden; Crews search...
USATODAY.com

Trump to unveil Mideast peace plan amid skepticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration’s much-anticipated Mideast peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve...
Seattle Times

marienoellejean

Marie Noelle Jean RT @BangkokPostNews: WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump Tuesday unveiled long-awaited details of a US plan for solving the Israeli-Palesti… 5 minutes ago

wbalradio

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 President Trump unveils a Mideast peace plan he calls a "win-win" that is celebrated by Israel. However, the plan w… https://t.co/OBAqP0gfFS 7 minutes ago

ACatholicKnight

Deplorable KEVIN ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @LeahR77: HEADLINE ..President Trump UNVEILS MIDEAST PEACE PLAN AMID Impeachment ! That says it all ! His entire presidency has been De… 10 minutes ago

BlueWaterHL

Blue Water Healthy Living President Trump, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, unveiled a plan for peace between Israel an… https://t.co/kRk1PiKzoV 18 minutes ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump Tuesday unveiled long-awaited details of a US plan for solving the Israeli-Pale… https://t.co/SW1eMukFxH 25 minutes ago

