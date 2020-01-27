Global  

McConnell announces he will award Chief Justice Roberts the 'Golden Gavel'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
er the Senate voted to acquit President Trump of both articles of impeachment, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would be awarding a “Golden Gavel” to Chief Justice John Roberts for his time spent presiding over the trial. 
