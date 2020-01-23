Global  

Trump, Klobuchar see strong showing in Dixville Notch’s midnight voting

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Before many voters in New Hampshire woke up for the state's crucial Democratic primary day, the polls in three small townships saw their doors open shortly after midnight, and the very, very early edge appeared to go to Sen. Amy Klobuchar and President Trump.
