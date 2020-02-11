Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Bloomberg’s controversial comments on stop and frisk, China and more

Bloomberg’s controversial comments on stop and frisk, China and more

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who could soon qualify for a Democratic debate for the first time, has a long history of controversial comments on a range of topics—from “stop and frisk” to China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘I Will Not Let You Bully Me’: Mike Bloomberg Stands Tall Against Trump’s Deleted ‘Racist’ Tweet

‘I Will Not Let You Bully Me’: Mike Bloomberg Stands Tall Against Trump’s Deleted ‘Racist’ Tweet2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg responded to President Donald Trump’s now-deleted tweet which called him out for old comments on...
Mediaite

Bloomberg Faces Backlash For Newly Surfaced Stop And Frisk Comments: "Throw Them Against The Wall"

Bloomberg Faces Backlash For Newly Surfaced Stop And Frisk Comments: Throw Them Against The WallThe offending comments came during an address at the Aspen Institute in 2015, which Bloomberg reportedly sought to conceal from the public. [ more › ]
Gothamist

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.