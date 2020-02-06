Global  

Since Impeachment Acquittal, President Trump Has Been Acting Especially Unburdened

NPR Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
President Trump has been unrestrained since his acquittal last week on two articles of impeachment, removing officials whose roles he resented, skewering others and saying he can do what he wants.
Eyebrows Raised By Trump's 'Really Shocking' Meddling In Stone Case [Video]Eyebrows Raised By Trump's 'Really Shocking' Meddling In Stone Case

President Donald Trump’s post-impeachment acquittal behavior is casting a chill in Washington.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Trump hosts first campaign rally since acquittal [Video]Trump hosts first campaign rally since acquittal

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a political rally in Manchester, New Hampshire in advance of the 2020 Democratic primaries in the state.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published


Trump lashes out in speech after impeachment acquittal

President Trump made his first public remarks after the Senate acquitted him on both impeachment charges. CBS News' Nancy Cordes, Paula Reid and Zeke Miller...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comNPR

Democrat won’t rule out new Trump impeachment over Roger Stone case

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, in an interview Wednesday, would not rule out a new impeachment effort against President Trump over his alleged interference in...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR

