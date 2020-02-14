Global  

Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer couldn’t name Mexican president in interview

FOXNews.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer couldn’t name Mexican president in interviewDemocratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer couldn’t name the Mexican president when asked for it during a televised interview in Nevada Thursday.
News video: Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Steyer participate in North Las Vegas town hall Thursday

Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Steyer participate in North Las Vegas town hall Thursday 01:50

 Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to participate in a town hall at CSN in Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the League of United Latin American Citizens, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg will discuss issues of importance with the Latinx...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's..

2020 Dems make their pitches to Hispanic voters [Video]2020 Dems make their pitches to Hispanic voters

Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders made their case to Hispanic voters in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday on how they would support the Hispanic..

Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar, Steyer are stumped on Mexican president’s name

Pete Buttigieg was the only one of the three participants to correctly name the Mexican leader.
In interview, Klobuchar, Steyer can’t name Mexican president

Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican president....
