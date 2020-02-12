Global  

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met Sir Elton John before his Auckland show last night

New Zealand Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met Sir Elton John before his Auckland show last nightPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed she met Sir Elton John before his Auckland show last night and told the superstar how much her daughter, Neve, loves to dance to his music.Sir Elton performed at Auckland's Mount Smart...
News video: Elton John cuts concert short due to illness

Elton John cuts concert short due to illness 00:37

 Singer Elton John was forced to end his concert in New Zealand early on Sunday (February 16) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

