Assault Weapons Ban Fails In Democratic-Controlled Virginia Senate

NPR Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Virginia's Senate has blocked a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines with the support of four Democratic senators. Last year, Governor Ralph Northam promised gun control laws.
Credit: WJZ Baltimore
News video: Virginia Lawmakers Reject Assault Weapon Ban

Virginia Lawmakers Reject Assault Weapon Ban 00:26

 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party balked at the proposal.

Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia House approves 'assault weapons' ban

Virginia lawmakers narrowly passed a proposed measure to ban the sale of assault-style weapons Tuesday as Democrats continue to advocate for a series of gun...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite•USATODAY.com•Newsy•NPR•Seattle Times•NYTimes.com

Controversial Virginia 'assault weapons ban' edges closer to law after white supremacists said it would spark 'civil war'

The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a measure banning the possession of assault weapons, a controversial move which sparked armed demonstrations and hopes...
Independent Also reported by •Mediaite•USATODAY.com

