Judge denies Roger Stone's request for sentencing delay

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied a request from former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone to delay his sentencing. Thousands of former Justice Department officials have criticized Attorney General William Barr for intervening in the case. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN for the latest on that plus John Bolton's new comments.
News video: Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing 02:12

 A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, as Trump claimed again the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" was being treated "very unfairly." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Trump Again Targets Roger Stone Case Judge Amy Berman Jackson On Twitter [Video]Trump Again Targets Roger Stone Case Judge Amy Berman Jackson On Twitter

President Trump continues to target Amy Berman Jackson.

DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing [Video]DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing

The Department of Justice abruptly shortened Roger Stone’s recommended sentence after Trump publicly criticized the process. But the downgraded sentencing has prompted allegations of political..

Judge in Roger Stone case says sentencing will move forward

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she will still hand down Stone's sentence on Thursday, but indicated she plans to defer the execution of the sentence.
CBS News

Judge to move forward with Roger Stone sentencing amid controversy

The federal judge presiding over ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone’s case said Tuesday that she will move ahead with the sentencing of the GOP operative later this...
FOXNews.com

