Democratic Rivals Use Nevada Debate To Attack Michael Bloomberg
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Corey Ealons, a former communications aide in the Obama White House, about Michael Bloomberg's first appearance in a Democratic primary debate. Did he fend off his rivals?
Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Bloomberg with 19 percent of Democratic support, qualifying him for the next debate. Bloomberg needed to have at least 12 percent support in Nevada in order to participate in the Feb. 19 debate. Bloomberg's...
Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of..
New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg was savaged by his Democratic rivals on his first debate on the presidential campaign trail. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Reuters •WorldNews •FT.com •NYTimes.com