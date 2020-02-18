Global  

Democratic Rivals Use Nevada Debate To Attack Michael Bloomberg

NPR Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Corey Ealons, a former communications aide in the Obama White House, about Michael Bloomberg's first appearance in a Democratic primary debate. Did he fend off his rivals?
 The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Bloomberg with 19 percent of Democratic support, qualifying him for the next debate. Bloomberg needed to have at least 12 percent support in Nevada in order to participate in the Feb. 19 debate.

Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage.

Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of..

New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg was savaged by his Democratic rivals on his first debate on the presidential campaign trail.
Democratic primary rivals go after Michael Bloomberg during Nevada debate. Trump associate Roger Stone is sentenced Thursday. And, at least 11 people were killed...
