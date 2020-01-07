Global  

California man tied to ex-Rep. Katie Hill's campaign accused of hacking primary rival's website

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested suspected hacker Arthur Dam in connection with cyberattacks he allegedly carried out, in connection with former Rep. Katie Hill's, D-Calif., 2018 congressional campaign, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday. 
Man tied to former Rep. Katie Hill's campaign arrested for hacking website of opponent in 2018

Arthur Dam is married to someone who worked for former Rep. Katie Hill, according to a criminal complaint. The victim was opponent Bryan Caforio.
USATODAY.com

FBI arrests hacker linked to former Rep. Katie Hill's campaign

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested suspected hacker Arthur Dam in connection with cyberattacks he allegedly carried out, in connection with...
FOXNews.com


